Boots Ennis UNIFIES world welterweight title | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing





Jaron “Boots” Ennis unified his WBA welterweight title with the vacant Ring belt and the IBF title held by Eimantas Stanionis on April 12, 2025, in Atlantic City. Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn take you behind the scenes of one of Boots’s most dangerous – but systematically dominant – KO performances to date.

#bootsennis #behindthescenesboxing #eddiehearn #matchroomboxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.