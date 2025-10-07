Home / Boxing Videos / Boots Ennis UNIFIES world welterweight title | Behind the Scenes | Matchroom Boxing

Jaron “Boots” Ennis unified his WBA welterweight title with the vacant Ring belt and the IBF title held by Eimantas Stanionis on April 12, 2025, in Atlantic City. Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn take you behind the scenes of one of Boots’s most dangerous – but systematically dominant – KO performances to date.

