Building the body for 168 — camp science for the Canelo fight

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/TE-2wmnwUuA
Terence Crawford explains how he let his body finally be his body at 168. The balance of bulking, trimming, and timing that unlocked power without losing speed. Smart, specific training talk.
Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/
Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0
Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight
Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions