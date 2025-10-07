Home / Boxing Videos / Building the body for 168 — camp science for the Canelo fight

Building the body for 168 — camp science for the Canelo fight

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/TE-2wmnwUuA

Terence Crawford explains how he let his body finally be his body at 168. The balance of bulking, trimming, and timing that unlocked power without losing speed. Smart, specific training talk.

