CONNOR MITCHELL SIGNS FOR MATCHROOM BOXING AND DREAMS OF SURPASSING HIS LEGENDARY FATHER’S CAREER AND ONE DAY WIN A WORLD TITLE

Matchroom Boxing is delighted to announce the latest, exciting addition to its elite global stable of fighters as Connor Mitchell – son of British boxing cult hero, Kevin Mitchell – signs with promoter Eddie Hearn on a long-term deal.

The two-time amateur National Champion, 20, enters the professional ranks with his debut – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – set to be announced in due course.

Managed by Conor Benn, advised by Lee Emptage, and trained by Lewis Passfield, the livewire Super Bantamweight is already dreaming of surpassing his father’s fabled feats in the sport with his heart and head firmly set on one day winning a World Title.

“I’m buzzing,” said Mitchell, who like his legendary Dad, Kevin, is East End born and bread and a huge supporter of West Ham United Football Club.

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a kid and sign with Matchroom Boxing so I’m excited to start things off.

“I started boxing when I was 10 years old for about a year but I couldn’t deal with the pressure of being known as Kevin Mitchell’s son. At that age it was a lot so I went back to playing football at a high level but I hated losing, which in a team game is not all down to you. Then I went back to the gym a few years later without telling my Dad and started training for a couple of weeks but he eventually found out and I’ve been working ever since.

“I had 46 fights and lost 5, two time National Champion and won the Senior Elite ABA’s this year alongside the Haringey Box Cup. I did go for a GB assessment but they took my weight class out of the Olympics so I thought there’s no real point in me staying around so I turned over.”

Fewer understand the ‘Father and Son’ parallels better than Benn – who on November 15 faces Chris Eubank Jr in a highly anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Mitchell believes Benn’s support and expertise will put him on the path to superstardom.

“Conor Benn is advising me with things. He’s helping me with stuff behind the scenes, even seeing him at the recent press conference and seeing how it works up close,” said Mitchell, speaking to Matchroom Boxing’s Flash Knockdown Podcast.

“I’m going to be making Super Bantamweight and will be looking to make my debut in December. I’m a right handed southpaw who can punch. I’m going to be trained by amateur coach Lewis Passfield, he’s a great coach.”

The hard work begins now with Mitchell determined to go one step further than his father Kevin and one day realise his dream of ruling the world.

“My Dad should’ve been a World Champion, he got so close but I want to show him I can go better and lift the World Title,” he said.

“We’re very alike as people but we decided to have a Father and Son relationship rather than a coach and fighter. I’ve trained with him since I was 14 but he’s happy for me and will be behind me the whole way.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn is hugely excited about Mitchell’s future ahead – insisting he has the potential to become a household name in the sport.

“He’s from good stock and he’s in great hands,” said Hearn.

“We truly are thrilled to be working with Connor and his team. The plan is to get him out for his debut before the end of the year, then keep him active and learning throughout 2026. I’ve got no doubt he’ll be a massive ticket seller like his Dad – and he has bundles of ability to entertain fans up and down the country. The road to becoming a World Champion starts now.”