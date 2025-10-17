“Dave Allen didn't even TRY!” 😯 | The Fighter and The Writer episode 28

Ben Whittaker v Benjamin Gavazi Ben Whittaker will headline against Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham on his promotional debut for Matchroom on 29 November. I do not know who he is... […]

Kieron Conway v George Liddard Kieron Conway will face George Liddard on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at York Hall, Bethnal Green. There should be a good crowd in the historic... […]

Boots Ennis I couldn’t see a thread for the Lima fight, which surprised me. If there is one already , please merge. It show where we are in the Boxing World. ... […]

I want to meet Bob Arum. No lie, I want to sit down with ol'e boy and have him chop up some game with me on life, boxing and the way he does business. Would be a very... […]

Arturo Gatti Jr., son of late boxing legend, dies at 17 https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/46534087/arturo-gatti-jr-son-late-boxing-legend-dies-17 *"Arturo Gatti Jr., son of late boxing legend, dies... […]

Cristobal Lorente vs Nathaniel Collins Cristobal Lorente is set to face the challenge of Nathaniel Collins on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at Braehead Arena, Glasgow. The fight will... […]

Dave Allen v Arslanbek Makhmudov Dave Allen is taking on a beast and I do not think he can win this fight. If he wins he could face Wilder next and that would be insane because he... […]

There are some matchups at Lightweight and Superlightweight... ... I would like to see. 1st. Lopez vs Hitchins. (I think Lopez is all talk and not up for a real hard fight again, would be interesting to see... […]

Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV on BBC Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV will fight for the British heavyweight title on 25 October in Derby, live on BBC Two and iPlayer. The headline bout... […]

Benavidez vs.... ... Bivol for all of the marbles, or does he need to rack em up with Beterbiev and then winner takes on Bivol for all of the marbles? The LH... […]

It irks me... ... When, they talk about the four kings, Hagler, Leonard, Hearns and Duran and do not even mention Wilfred Benitez. That is not fair and... […]

Naoya Inoue v Alan David Picasso Romero Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super-bantamweight world championship against Mexico's Alan David Picasso Romero on 27 December in Saudi... […]

Gervonta Davis v Jake Paul Thought this is worthy of a thread as crazy as this fight is. The venue for Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis' fight has been moved to Florida after... […]