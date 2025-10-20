Shakur's cousin Zaquin Moses goes 5-0 | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Hot prospect Zaquin Moses went 5-0 vs Antonio Dunton-El Jr. This fight took place October 11, 2025, on the Ennis vs Lima undercard in Philadelphia.

Now aged 20 and aleady 5-0 (3KOs) in the pros, Moses is the younger cousin of three-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson and trains with the three-weight world champ and former WBA featherweight champ Ray Ford.

