Home / Boxing Videos / Shakur's cousin Zaquin Moses goes 5-0 | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Shakur's cousin Zaquin Moses goes 5-0 | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Hot prospect Zaquin Moses went 5-0 vs Antonio Dunton-El Jr. This fight took place October 11, 2025, on the Ennis vs Lima undercard in Philadelphia.

Now aged 20 and aleady 5-0 (3KOs) in the pros, Moses is the younger cousin of three-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson and trains with the three-weight world champ and former WBA featherweight champ Ray Ford.

#MatchroomBoxing #zaquinmoses #boxingprospect

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

WBC Grand Prix SemiFinal Middleweights Highlights

Relive the action‑packed semi‑finals of the WBC Boxing Grand Prix Middleweight division in Riyadh as future stars …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved