Sarah Bormann Outlasts Yuko Kuroki to Capture the WBA Minimumweight World Title – World Boxing Association

In a tense and hard-fought battle, Germany’s Sarah “Babyface” Bormann (21-1, 7 KOs) captured the WBA minimumweight world championship by scoring a split-decision victory over Japan’s Yuko Kuroki (25-9-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday, October 18, at the Wandsbeker Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany.

The judges’ scorecards reflected just how close the contest was: 93-97 for Kuroki, and 97-93, 96-95 for Bormann, giving the German fighter a razor-thin win in front of her home crowd.

It was a true clash of styles from the opening bell. Kuroki showcased her trademark hand speed, accuracy, and slick movement early on, clearly taking the first two rounds with sharp jabs and crisp combinations while keeping Bormann at bay with effective lateral footwork.

But starting in the third, Bormann began to apply relentless pressure. Though her style was more direct and less refined, her body attack slowly wore Kuroki down. The German champion-in-waiting closed the distance effectively, and her aggression forced exchanges that disrupted the Japanese boxer’s rhythm.

At one point, Bormann received a warning from the referee for hitting on the break, as tempers flared and the action became increasingly physical — a source of frustration for Kuroki’s corner.

The middle rounds were evenly contested, with Kuroki trying to reassert her speed advantage while Bormann banked on sheer physicality and endurance. In the ninth, an accidental head clash opened a cut on Bormann’s forehead, adding a layer of drama heading into the final stretch.

Both fighters dug deep in a wild tenth round, trading in close quarters without a clear edge. When the final bell rang, the tension in the arena was palpable. Moments later, Bormann was declared the winner by split decision — a triumph that earned her the WBA world title and reaffirmed her place among Europe’s top female fighters.