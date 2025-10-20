Johnson to Defend Undisputed Bantamweight Crown Against Galle on November 14 in Miami – World Boxing Association

WBA bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Neeks” Johnson is set to return to the ring on November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, where she’ll put her titles on the line against Amanda Galle.

The Australian star, who also holds the WBO, IBF, and WBC belts, will once again defend her status as the undisputed champion at 118 pounds, looking to solidify her place among the elite in women’s boxing.

The bout was officially announced this week as part of a stacked MVP Promotions card, which will also feature major matchups like Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin for the WBA super featherweight title and Gary Russell Jr. defending his WBA super lightweight crown against Andy Hiraoka.

Johnson is coming off a dominant performance last July 11, when she stopped Shurretta Metcalf via ninth-round TKO, extending her winning streak and reaffirming her punching power. She now faces a dangerous challenger in Galle, who brings toughness and momentum into the bout.

A native of Ontario, Canada, Galle has built her reputation as a gritty fighter with victories over experienced opponents like Niorkis Carreño of Venezuela and Alondra Hernández of Mexico. Those recent wins have earned her this world title shot, and she’s determined to make the most of it.

Johnson enters the fight with a record of 18 wins, 2 losses, and 8 knockouts, while Galle remains undefeated with a mark of 12-0-1 (1 KO).