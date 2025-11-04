Home / Boxing Videos / Danny Garcia Reflects on His Boxing Journey with Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. | EXCLUSIVE

Danny Garcia Reflects on His Boxing Journey with Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. | EXCLUSIVE

In this exclusive conversation, Danny Garcia opens up to Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. about the highs, the lows, the doubts, and the question every fighter eventually faces: is it time to walk away? A raw, honest look at legacy, identity, and the fight beyond the ring.

0:00 – Intro: Danny Garcia Joins the Show
0:47 – Danny’s Farewell Fight?
4:33 – Father-Son Dynamics in Boxing: Danny & Angel
7:25 – Lara Fight Fallout: Danny’s Honest Reflection
9:23 – Angel Garcia’s Advice: Health Over Everything
12:12 – Ad Break
13:27 – Mental Health Matters: Danny Opens Up
21:12 – Danny the Businessman: Real Estate & Wealth Wisdom
25:28 – Staying Out of Headlines: Danny’s Positivity Code
26:45 – What’s Next for Danny Garcia? Family First
30:16 – Fight Preview: Vergil Ortiz vs. Erickson Lubin
33:05 – Dre on Lubin’s Journey & Amateur vs. Pro Reality
38:49 – Boots Ennis: Where to Next?
45:35 – Boots Chasing Belts at 154: Dre Wants Proof
47:15 – Wrap

