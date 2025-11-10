Sirwan Safar Dominates Miller to Capture WBA Continental Americas Title – World Boxing Association

Robin Sirwan Safar earned a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Derrick Miller last Saturday night, claiming the WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight title at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 32-year-old Swedish contender turned in a near-perfect performance, outboxing Miller from start to finish and leaving no doubt on the scorecards, which read 99–90, 99–90, and 98–91—clear proof of Safar’s dominance inside the ropes.

For Safar, the win was more than just another notch on his record. It came against an undefeated opponent with a solid résumé, and it did so on a major stage, as part of the Golden Boy Promotions card—a platform that gave him significant exposure in the American market.

With the victory, the WBA regional champion improved his professional record to 19 wins, no losses, and 13 knockouts. Miller, meanwhile, suffered the first defeat of his career and now stands at 18–1 with 10 KOs.