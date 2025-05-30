Yoenli Hernández Set to Defend WBA Continental Latin America Title Against Kyrone Davis in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

This May 31, the spotlight returns to the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, where Cuban rising star Yoenli Hernández will put his WBA Continental Latin America Middleweight Title on the line against the battle-tested Kyrone Davis in a showdown that promises fireworks.

Hernández (7-0, 7 KOs) has been nothing short of sensational since turning pro. The undefeated Cuban slugger brings a perfect knockout record into the ring, showcasing concussive power and relentless pressure that has overwhelmed every opponent he’s faced. In his most recent outing, Hernández dismantled Ángel Ruiz Astorga with a fifth-round TKO, further cementing his status as one of the division’s hottest prospects.

Across the ring stands Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs), a gritty and seasoned American contender who’s been in with the best, including a tough battle against former world champion David Benavidez. Davis boasts solid ring IQ, technical skill, and the kind of experience that could pose a real test for the still-developing Hernández.

Expect a clash of styles: Hernández will look to impose his power early, while Davis may try to drag the fight into deep waters, using movement, angles, and grit to frustrate the Cuban phenom.

With high stakes and contrasting arsenals, this bout could steal the show on fight night.