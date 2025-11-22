Bam Rodriguez Arrives To Fight Puma Martinez In World Title Unification

What a fight this is going to be. Watch as Bam Rodriguez arrives in his locker room for the Super Flyweight showdown against Puma Martinez!
#shorts #boxing #bamrodriguez
What a fight this is going to be. Watch as Bam Rodriguez arrives in his locker room for the Super Flyweight showdown against Puma Martinez!
#shorts #boxing #bamrodriguez
Tags * ARRIVES Bam Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Hearn Fight Live Boxing MARTINEZ Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Puma Rodríguez title UNIFICATION WORLD
To understand how good #JesusRamosJr really is, you have to watch his body of work. …