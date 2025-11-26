Home / Boxing Videos / Lucero, Lara, and Pitbull Talk Training & Preview Their Dec. 6 Matchups

Lucero, Lara, and Pitbull Talk Training & Preview Their Dec. 6 Matchups

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Hear from Isaac Lucero, Erislandy Lara, and Isaac “Pitbull Cruz as they give an update on training and preview their December 6th matchups with host Alex Stergios.

#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Let's talk about that one Haney-Norman scorecard… what fight was he watching?! #boxing #RingIV

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved