Lucero, Lara, and Pitbull Talk Training & Preview Their Dec. 6 Matchups

Hear from Isaac Lucero, Erislandy Lara, and Isaac “Pitbull Cruz as they give an update on training and preview their December 6th matchups with host Alex Stergios.
#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
Hear from Isaac Lucero, Erislandy Lara, and Isaac “Pitbull Cruz as they give an update on training and preview their December 6th matchups with host Alex Stergios.
#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | PBC PPV on Prime Video
Tags * Al Haymon Boxing combat sports cruz vs roach DEC december 6 Isaac Cruz lamont roach Lara Lucero Matchups PBC pbc on prime video Pitbull pitbull cruz pitbull vs roach Premier Boxing Champions Preview prime video sports TALK training