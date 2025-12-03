A Storm Is Coming ⚡️ Beatriz Ferreira Vs Elif Turhan: First Face Off

What a fight this promises to be. Two monster punchers collide for the IBF World Lightweight Title when Beatriz Ferreira defends against Elif Turhan in Monte Carlo!
#shorts #boxing #matchroom
What a fight this promises to be. Two monster punchers collide for the IBF World Lightweight Title when Beatriz Ferreira defends against Elif Turhan in Monte Carlo!
#shorts #boxing #matchroom
Tags * Beatriz Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results COMING Eddie Hearn Elif face Ferreira Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing STORM Turhan
Andre Ward and Andre Berto sit down with Lamont Roach ahead of his December 6th …