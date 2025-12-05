David Adeleye HUNTS Wardley REVENGE, talks Hrgovic loss & HUGE Nigeria comeback fight 🇳🇬

Shabaz Masoud v Peter McGrail SHABAZ MASOUD and Peter McGrail headline a stacked fight card THIS SATURDAY in Monte Carlo! The pair will go head-to-head for the European... […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Christian Mbilli Hamzah Sheeraz will fight for the vacant WBC super-middleweight world title after Terence Crawford was stripped of the belt. Crawford won the belt... […]

Alimkhanuly fails drugs test before scheduled Lara fight Janibek Alimkhanuly has tested positive for a banned substance before his scheduled middleweight unification bout against Erislandy Lara on Saturday.... […]

There is a Roy Jones JR vs Gerald Mcclellan amateur fight out there... .. apparently it is from the 1988 Golden Glove tournament fight where Gerald won. I would LOVE to see it. Can any of you boxing sleuths go on a hunt... […]

Why would Usyk want to fight Wilder? Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has named Deontay Wilder as the "first option" for his next fight. "I continue fighting next... […]

Is Conor Benn worthy of a world title shot at Welterweight? Conor Benn has found himself number one contender for WBC title for no real reason than his dad held the title many years ago. He has done nothing... […]

Ben Whittaker Main Event 🙈🙈 Image: https://i.postimg.cc/vTz4j7RV/IMG-6118.jpg “That was some very careful matchmaking for Ben Whittaker last night. The new Matchroom... […]

Great fight by Haney.. I thought Norman would have stopped him. Great bounce back from Haney.. […]

Who should Fabio Wardley face next? Now that Usyk has ducked Fabio who should the WBO champion face next? Fabio has improved significantly with each fight but thankfully Usyk gave... […]

Harlem Eubank v Josh Wagner - channel 5 free boxing Harlem Eubank will fight Josh Wagner on Friday, November 21st, 2025, at Brighton Centre, Brighton. The fight will take place over 10 rounds in the... […]

Paddy Donovan v Liam Paro Irishman Paddy Donovan has agreed terms to fight Australian Liam Paro in Brisbane in an IBF world welterweight title eliminator on 16 January. ... […]

Moses Itauma v Jermaine Franklin British heavyweight Moses Itauma will put his unbeaten record on the line when he faces American Jermaine Franklin at the Co-Op Live Arena in... […]

HTF is Ryan Garcia getting a title shot?! Ryan Garcia fails a drug test and does not make weight then loses against Rolly and now is getting a title shot. How does that happen? Has there... […]

How long would Janibek Alimkhanuly take to beat... There is an absurd amount of hype for the Eubank v Benn 2 fight. Yes it was a good contest that turned out to be better than expected but there... […]