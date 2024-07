Paul Bamba knocked out Jose Luis Herrera in his fight last Friday, July 5, in Cartagena, Colombia, and won the World Boxing Association Fedecaribe belt in the cruiserweight division.

The Puerto Rican finished the bout in the fourth jump and achieved an important victory that puts him as regional champion and in search of further advancement in his career.

His record now stands at 15 wins, 3 losses and 14 knockouts, while Herrera left his record at 16 wins and 15 knockouts.