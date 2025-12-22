O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SIGNS LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH MATCHROOM BOXING

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that O’Reilly Auto Parts have signed a long-term partnership deal.

O’Reilly Auto Parts has been a prominent supporter of boxing for many years, backing some of the biggest bouts in the sport and the extension continues the relationship with Matchroom in the US and Mexico that began in 2021 with the backing of the record-breaking showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The deal will take in Matchroom’s exciting schedule in 2026 in America and Mexico, with a mouth-watering World title clash between Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz lighting up Las Vegas on January 24, a unification blockbuster at Super-Featherweight between Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez set to thrill fight fans in Glendale, Arizona, and plenty more events to be announced soon.

“We are delighted to have signed a new deal with O’Reilly Auto Parts,” said Hearn. “They have been huge supporters of our sport, and it’s great to have them onboard for what promises to be a massive year for Matchroom in the US and Mexico in 2026 and beyond.”

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

Since 1957, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., has grown from a family-owned company to a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. It supplies equipment, tools, parts, and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Canada. With more than 6,400 store locations and growing, the O’Reilly Professional Parts People deliver excellent customer service, knowledge and value to the communities they serve.