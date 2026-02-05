Keys to the Ball vs. Figueroa Fight in Liverpool – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, February 7, the Echo Arena in Liverpool will host a showdown between two tireless warriors. Undefeated hometown favorite Nick Ball makes the fourth defense of his WBA featherweight world title against former two-division world champion Brandon Figueroa.

With both fighters known for their relentless punch output, these are the strategic keys that are likely to decide the outcome:

1. Distance and range management

Despite being the champion, Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) faces a clear physical disadvantage. He stands just 5-foot-2, compared to Figueroa’s 5-foot-9 frame. Still, Ball has built his career by breaking down taller opponents. For the Brit, the key will be closing the distance quickly, shrinking the ring and forcing the fight into close quarters, where his low center of gravity allows him to land hooks and uppercuts from awkward angles that longer fighters struggle to defend.

2. Fighting on the inside

Unlike many tall fighters, Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) is very comfortable fighting on the inside—in fact, it’s his wheelhouse. “The Heartbreaker” thrives in close-range exchanges, using his reach to smother opponents with a constant stream of punches, particularly to the body. If Figueroa chooses to trade with Ball in the center of the ring, the fight could turn into a grueling war of attrition where durability and chin will be decisive.

3. The battle to the body

Most analysts agree the body will be the primary target. Ball has a tendency to slightly expose his midsection when unleashing power combinations, a vulnerability Figueroa—one of the best left-hook-to-the-body punchers in the division—will look to exploit. On the other side, Ball will aim to slow the American’s movement early, preventing Figueroa from relying on his jab to control distance in the later rounds.

4. The hometown factor

Nick Ball fights in his hometown, riding the momentum of recent victories over Sam Goodman and TJ Doheny. His aggressive style is designed to break an opponent’s will. Figueroa has warned that he’s no stranger to hostile territory, but he’ll need to stay tactically disciplined to avoid getting swept up in the frenzy that the Liverpool crowd will generate with every surge from their champion.

A fast-paced fight is expected. If Ball can consistently penetrate Figueroa’s guard and sustain the tempo, he enters as the favorite to retain his title by decision. However, if Figueroa manages to impose his size and sustained body attack, a change of power at 126 pounds before the final bell is very much in play.