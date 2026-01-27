Puerto Rico is buzzing with boxing – World Boxing Association

The José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum will host a highly anticipated super welterweight unification bout this Saturday night, as Abass Baraou and Xander Zayas collide with championship gold on the line. The World Boxing Association (WBA) champion travels to the island to face the local star, the reigning WBO titleholder, in a matchup that has captured the imagination of fans across Puerto Rico.

Saturday night will mark the main event, but the excitement has already begun with the arrival of both fighters and will continue to build throughout a week packed with promotional activities.

On Wednesday, the fighters will take part in a public workout, with media and fans in attendance. Supporters will have the chance to get up close with both protagonists as they showcase their skills inside the ring.

Thursday will feature the official press conference, while Friday will bring the weigh-in ceremony—the final step before they square off on Saturday night.

Both fighters’ styles point toward a clash filled with exchanges and sustained action, which is why this unification bout has been so eagerly awaited. Baraou will look to keep his black-and-gold momentum intact, but the challenge will be anything but easy against a Zayas who is also a champion and eager to deliver a statement performance in front of his home crowd.