Smalls puts his unbeaten record on the line against the experience of Ramos – World Boxing Association

On February 28, the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, will serve as the stage for a pivotal clash in the welterweight division. Undefeated Philadelphia standout Tahmir Smalls will make the first defense of his WBA Continental North America title against two-time world title challenger Abel Ramos.

Tahmir Smalls (16-0, 11 KOs) enters the bout following a flawless 2025 campaign, during which he notched four victories and further established himself as one of the most promising talents at 147 pounds. The 26-year-old captured the continental belt last October with a clear unanimous decision over Jose Roman Vazquez.

For Abel Ramos (28-6-3, 22 KOs), the fight marks his return to the ring after an impressive draw against champion Mario Barrios in November 2024. Now 34, the Arizona native knows that a win over a rising, undefeated contender like Smalls would instantly thrust him back into the world title conversation.

Known for his punching power and crowd-pleasing, action-heavy style, Ramos will enjoy hometown support from fans traveling from nearby Phoenix. “I’m ready to put on a great show for my people,” Ramos said during the opening press conference.

Smalls’ speed and hunger will be his primary weapons as he looks to overwhelm a veteran who has shared the ring with the division’s elite. However, Ramos brings a level of experience Smalls has yet to face. His ability to absorb punishment and land meaningful power shots in close-quarters exchanges could tip the scales if the fight stretches into the later rounds.