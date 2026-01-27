Narváez and Otañez collide at the FAB for the WBA Fedelatin title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, January 31, the historic stadium of the Argentine Boxing Federation (FAB) on Castro Barros Street will host a high-stakes showdown with plenty on the line. Undefeated prospect Junior Andrés Narváez will look to make a decisive leap toward the international rankings when he faces Dominican-born, Argentine-based Yeury “El Domi” Otañez for the vacant WBA Fedelatin bantamweight title.

At just 20 years old, Junior Narváez (5-0-1, 1 KO) opens his 2026 campaign with the most ambitious challenge of his young but already demanding professional career. The son of former two-division world champion Omar Narváez enters this bout after a formative 2025 season, capped by a gritty majority draw against Abel Silva last December.

Trained by his father at the municipal gym in Trelew, Narváez has shown the family’s unmistakable technical DNA: a sharp southpaw stance, constant lateral movement, and a stiff, authoritative jab. For the Chubut native, the Fedelatin belt represents a crucial gateway into the WBA’s Top 15 rankings.

Across the ring stands Yeury Otañez Paredes (5-1-2, 2 KOs). The 25-year-old Dominican, now residing in Tristán Suárez, Buenos Aires, is no stranger to springing surprises at the FAB.

Otañez is coming off a strong 2025 run, highlighted by a solid unanimous decision victory over Daniel Alberto Díaz in November. Fighting out of an orthodox stance and boasting a sturdier physical frame, “El Domi” has spent much of his career competing in higher weight classes, including featherweight. His game plan is clear: apply pressure, test the young prospect’s composure, and use his experience in hard-fought battles to snatch both Narváez’s unbeaten record and the title.

Pace and distance management will be key as Narváez navigates the scheduled 10 rounds—his first fight set for that distance. With the bout taking place at the 118-pound limit, Otañez’s rehydration process could also prove decisive, given his history of campaigning at heavier weights.