The book “Perico, el púgil rebelde” (Perico, the rebellious pugilist) will be presented in Barcelona on Wednesday – World Boxing Association

The book “Perico, el púgilil rebelde”, written by Antonio Cardiel, will be presented on Wednesday, October 23rd at the headquarters of the Unió de Federacions Esportives de Catalunya, (UFEC), in Barcelona, Spain.

The book will tell in detail the story of the fighter Perico Fernandez, born in Aragon, who was a world champion and a very eccentric character loved by the people.

Those who have had the opportunity to read the book say that it is an exhaustive work of research with depth and rigorousness that has equal parts fun and moments of drama. It talks about Fernandez’s successes in the ring but also his decline in the sporting and personal realm.

The book will be released 8 years after the death of Fernandez, who after a great career ended up destitute and sleeping inside a car.

The president of the Catalan Boxing Federation, Joan Fuertes, and the Barcelona fighter Sandor Martín were invited to the event.

The book reveals little known details of Fernandez’s life that were obtained through a great research that is very valuable for this sport and the history of boxing in this country.

Antonio Cardiel, born in Daragoza but living in Barcelona, is a law graduate and author of the novels “Un Rembrandt en la basura”, “La crueldad del fotógrafo”, “Desvanecimientos” and, among others, “Héroes de leyenda” (2021).