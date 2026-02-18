Navarrete vs Nunez | Cards on the Table | Matchroom Boxing





Rival world champions Emanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Nunez go one on one in Matchroom Boxing’s unique “Cards of the Table” format. No host, just the two super-featherweight champions facing off across the table.

Navarrete and Nunez put their IBF and WBO titles on the line on February 28 in Glendale, AZ.

This is Cards of the Table by Matchroom Boxing.

