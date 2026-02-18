DAZN AND MATCHROOM BOXING SIGN NEW FIVE-YEAR DEAL TO EXTEND LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP

• DAZN and Matchroom Boxing extend long‑standing partnership for another five years in the U.S. and the U.K., reinforcing DAZN’s position as the global home of boxing.

• The renewed deal guarantees a strengthened, year‑round schedule of world‑class boxing of more than 30 shows globally per year, combining premium Matchroom Boxing live events with original content.

• Matchroom Boxing also signs new partnership with DAZN’s Foxtel Group in Australia, bringing seven major events to Australian audiences on Kayo Sports.

LONDON, 18 February 2026 – DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, is reinforcing its leadership in global boxing through a new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing in the United States and the United Kingdom. The deal extends the long-term partnership between the two boxing heavyweights.

The extended agreement underlines DAZN’s commitment to delivering the strongest schedule in world boxing and reflects Matchroom Boxing’s unwavering confidence in partnering with DAZN for its production quality, audience reach, and global capability.

It’s a partnership that has already reshaped how fans watch world-class boxing. DAZN will continue to deliver a non-stop calendar of premium events supported by year-round original content to take fans inside the stories, camps and rivalries. Together, DAZN and Matchroom Boxing will continue to drive boxing’s evolution and deliver a premium experience to fans around the world.

With more than 30 blockbuster Matchroom Boxing fight nights to be available on DAZN per year, boxing fans can already look forward to watching an explosive all-Mexican unification bout at super featherweight on Saturday, 28 February, as IBF titlist Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (29-1) collides with WBO king Emanuel Navarrete (39-2) in a huge showdown between two renowned knockout artists.

Also announced is a new partnership between DAZN’s Foxtel Group and Matchroom Boxing in Australia. This agreement will see seven major Matchroom Boxing events broadcast on Kayo Sports and Foxtel in 2026, bringing top-tier global boxing to Australian audiences. Following DAZN’s acquisition of Foxtel Group last year, the company has continued to expand its portfolio of sports content on its Kayo Sports streaming and Foxtel subscription TV platforms. The new partnership with Matchroom Boxing strengthens Foxtel Group’s position as Australia’s leading sports and entertainment media company.

Matchroom Boxing’s elite roster is one of the strongest and most dynamic in the sport. Legends like Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Unified Light Heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol and pound-for-pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez lead the way. The newly crowned world champions in Dalton Smith, Lewis Crocker, and Josh Kelly showcase proven quality and fierce ambition, while Jaron “Boots” Ennis, Conor Benn and Ben Whittaker deliver mainstream attention and huge international pull. In the U.S., the likes of Sugar Nunez and Diego Pacheco bring global star potential. Leading female fighters Sandy Ryan, Elif Turhan, Skye Nicolson and Molly McCann guarantee intensity and draw major fan engagement. And emerging talents through the likes of Pat Brown, Leo Atang, Omari Jones, Teremoana Teremoana, Georgio Visioli, George Liddard, and Tiah Mai Ayton underscore not just the depth of Matchroom Boxing’s stable today, but the foundations of an exciting, lasting legacy for the generations to come.

DAZN is the global home of boxing with established partnerships with the sport’s biggest promoters, a global distribution footprint, and strategic investment in premium storytelling. Together, DAZN and its partners are setting the standard for modern boxing coverage.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Our new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing builds on the success of our longstanding partnership and reaffirms DAZN as the global home of boxing. Matchroom Boxing trusts DAZN to deliver the best experiences for the biggest fights for boxing fans everywhere. Together, we’ll continue to raise the bar.”

Eddie Hearn, Chairman of Matchroom Sport, said: “DAZN is the only partner that matches our ambitions for boxing. Their global platform, investment, passion and commitment to boxing make them the perfect partner for Matchroom Boxing’s fighters and events. This new, five-year deal in two of the world’s most important boxing markets reinforces our belief and trust in DAZN, and the scale of what we can achieve together.”