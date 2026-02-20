Dekys and Daniel Jr. set to clash in Bratislava for WBA Baltic crown – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Czech standout Lukas Dekys and Slovakia’s Kristian Daniel Jr. will square off May 9 for the vacant WBA Baltic welterweight title. Scheduled for Bratislava, Slovakia, the bout shapes up as a pivotal stylistic matchup with major international implications for both rising 147-pound contenders.

Dekys enters with the confidence of a fighter who has yet to taste defeat in the professional ranks. A ring tactician known for his poise and calculated approach, the Czech boxer is looking to solidify his regional dominance after previously capturing national honors. For Dekys, claiming the Baltic strap represents the logical next step in his climb toward international relevance in the welterweight division.

Daniel Jr., meanwhile, will look to defend home turf. The Slovak fighter, recognized for his aggression and respectable power at 147, presents the most physically imposing challenge of Dekys’ career thus far.

Daniel thrives on sustained punch volume and relentless pressure — a formula he’ll aim to implement from the opening bell to prevent his opponent from settling into a rhythm.

With both men in peak condition and their unbeaten momentum on the line, the showdown in Bratislava promises a high-voltage technical battle to determine the region’s new king.