Home / Boxing Videos / Sebastian Fundora: The Clark Kent of Boxing 🦸‍♂️

Sebastian Fundora: The Clark Kent of Boxing 🦸‍♂️

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



🦸‍♂️ Sebastian Fundora: The Clark Kent of boxing?

#FundoraThurman

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

CRAZY number of belts! Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn show off their hardware 👑

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved