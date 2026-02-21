Bill Haney: “I Put Devin in There With a Guy on Something — That’s On Me.”





Bill Haney sits down with Andre Ward to revisit the chaotic buildup and aftermath of the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight. Bill takes full accountability for the circumstances around the bout, admitting he put Devin in with “a guy on something” and that his son didn’t get a fair shake. He breaks down the emotional shift that pulled Devin out of the game plan, the three knockdowns, and how the father–son dynamic played out in the corner. Bill also explains why Ryan Garcia will always stay on their list and why a rematch is something they actively want back. It’s a raw, honest look at leadership, lessons learned, and the mindset of a champion digging through adversity.

