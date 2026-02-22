Bilal Fawaz and Ishmael Davis go to war for British & Commonwealth Titles | Matchroom

Bilal Fawaz and Ishmael Davis in a real battle for the British and Commonwealth Super Welterweight Championships on Saturday 21st February 2025 in Nottingham as chief support to Leigh Wood’s rematch with Josh Warrington.
#matchroomboxing #bilalfawaz #britishtitle
***
#matchroomboxing #eddiehearn #woodwarrington2
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.