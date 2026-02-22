Home / Boxing Videos / Bilal Fawaz and Ishmael Davis go to war for British & Commonwealth Titles | Matchroom

Bilal Fawaz and Ishmael Davis in a real battle for the British and Commonwealth Super Welterweight Championships on Saturday 21st February 2025 in Nottingham as chief support to Leigh Wood’s rematch with Josh Warrington.

