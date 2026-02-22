Home / Boxing Videos / Benavidez vs. Zurdo FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM

Benavidez vs. Zurdo FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM

Premier Boxing Champions



#BenavidezZurdo Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-050226

Undefeated two-division world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez and unified WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will square off for the first time at a press conference in Las Vegas to officially announce their Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown that pits Mexico vs. Mexico on Saturday, May 2 headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets.

Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, February 24 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with the codes: PBC or GBP

Public on-sale begins Wednesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.

The event is promoted by Sampson Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions in association with TGB Promotions.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

About Premier Boxing Champions

