Keith Thurman Reveals How Fundora Leveled Up in the Rematch vs. Tim Tszyu

From timid to terrifying. Keith Thurman breaks down what changed for Sebastian Fundora in his rematch with Tim Tszyu.
#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video
From timid to terrifying. Keith Thurman breaks down what changed for Sebastian Fundora in his rematch with Tim Tszyu.
#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video
Tags * Al Haymon Boxing combat sports Fundora fundora vs thurman fundora vs tszyu Keith Keith Thurman leveled march 28 PBC pbc on prime video Premier Boxing Champions premiere boxing champions Rematch REVEALS sebastian fundora Super Welterweight the towering inferno Thurman thurman vs fundora Tim tim tszyu Tszyu
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …