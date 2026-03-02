Home / Boxing Videos / Keith Thurman Reveals How Fundora Leveled Up in the Rematch vs. Tim Tszyu

Keith Thurman Reveals How Fundora Leveled Up in the Rematch vs. Tim Tszyu

From timid to terrifying. Keith Thurman breaks down what changed for Sebastian Fundora in his rematch with Tim Tszyu.

#FundoraThurman
March 28
PBC PPV on Prime Video

