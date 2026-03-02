Terry Washington dominates in Long Beach, captures WBA NABA light flyweight title – World Boxing Association

In a statement-making performance that reinforces his status as one of America’s brightest young prospects, Terry “Terrible” Washington of San Bernardino captured the WBA NABA light flyweight title with a second-round knockout of seasoned Mexican Eduardo Yudel Reyes. The bout took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, and proved one-sided from the opening bell.

Washington set a blistering pace immediately, overwhelming the veteran with speed and precision. Reyes, who aimed to extend the fight into the middle rounds to lean on his experience, found himself trapped under the relentless pressure of the unbeaten local fighter. A sharp combination upstairs followed by sustained punishment to the body signaled early that it would be a short night.

The end came in round two when Washington unleashed a furious barrage that left Reyes defenseless. With the damage mounting rapidly and no meaningful resistance coming back, the referee stepped in to halt the contest, igniting celebrations among the California crowd.

Washington improves to a perfect 7-0, with six knockouts, and secures his first significant title under the WBA banner. The performance places him squarely on the radar for potential world-level eliminators by late 2026. Reyes, meanwhile, absorbs a tough loss that stalls his momentum in the highly competitive 108-pound division.