De-Kang Wang retains WBA Asia crown with dramatic TKO over Herlan Gómez – World Boxing Association

In a high-octane clash of firepower, Chinese standout De-Kang Wang successfully defended his WBA Asia super bantamweight title with an eleventh-round technical knockout over Filipino challenger Herlan Gómez. The bout, staged Thursday, February 26 in Wenshan, China, shaped up as one of the fiercest matchups on the Asian calendar so far this year.

Gómez came out aggressively, pressing the action early and forcing the champion onto the back foot in the opening rounds. The Filipino contender landed heavy shots that tested Wang’s chin and composure. But once the fight reached its midpoint, the hometown titlist made the necessary adjustments. Behind a steady, piston-like jab and sharp, well-timed combinations, Wang gradually reclaimed control of the ring and began to sap Gómez’s stamina.

By the time they entered the championship rounds, Wang’s command was unmistakable. The finish came emphatically before the final bell. In the eleventh, a sustained barrage from the Chinese champion left Gómez without an effective response, prompting the referee to step in at 2:52 of the round.

With the victory, Wang improves to 13-1 as a professional, securing his third successful defense of the regional strap and further establishing himself as a name to watch in the 122-pound world rankings. Gómez, meanwhile, exits with his warrior reputation intact despite suffering a late stoppage in a grueling contest that demanded everything from both men.