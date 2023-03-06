Joe Frazier on fighting Ali: March 8th 1971 https://youtube.com/shorts/D5GCq3BQT-E?feature=share All hail. The greatest heavyweight fight of all time. […]

panya pradabsri v yudai shigeoka april sixteenth good fight on another koki kameda show. ginjiro shigeoka v rene mark cuarto might also be on this card Image:... […]

Felix Sturm Is back and on dazn Canada, card starting before 8am here great stuff, this is even lower quality than the Italian cards which have unfortunately... […]

RIP Ken Thompson Long time Southern California boxing promoter Ken Thompson. His promotion developed Tim Bradley and Daniel Roman. Josesito Lopez had many fights for... […]

kenshiro teraji v jonathan gonzalez april eighth three belt unification Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Fo0YtFpaEAEhfFj?format=jpg&name=small takuma inoue v liborio solis, kiko martinez v... […]

Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez Looking like May 27th or June 3rd. Who wins? Jack must be fuming. […]

Azim v Reyes Card just started. […]

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov v Joe Cordina 22/4/23 i like the billing for this, retain or regain Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoTAk6QWAAAd1LU?format=jpg&name=small […]

jesse 'bam' rodriguez v cristian gonzalez april eighth first title fight for bam at flyweight. vacant wbo flyweight title on the line Image:... […]

shakur stevenson v shuichiro yoshino april eighth good fight Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoJDn6QXEAUCXTL?format=jpg&name=small […]

emanuel navarrete v liam wilson february third i might be around later for this Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FoDg9xfWQAEhry7?format=jpg&name=small […]

Artur Beterbiev: All time & H2H Beterbiev's career is still in progress & he's only had 19 fights but I'm interested in where others see him at this stage: All time at 175 H2H... […]