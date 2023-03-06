Lightweight puncher Angel Fierro moved a step closer to a World Title shot after knocking out Eduardo Estela in Culiacan, Mexico on Saturday 4 March 2023 live on DAZN!
Home / Boxing Videos / Ringside KO View 🧨 Angel Fierro takes out Estela #Shorts
Tags * Angel Boxing Eddie Hearn Estela Fierro Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ringside SHORTS Takes VIEW
Check Also
'BDave & Luis Alcaraz Pineda Are Like The New Hardy Boys' – DAZN X Series 005: Prime Awards
Wade Plemons, Slim Albaher and Elle Brooke join Ade Oladipo to discuss the action from …