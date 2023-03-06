Zabala III is the new vice president of All Star Boxing – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) congratulates Felix Zabala on his appointment as vice president of All Star Boxing Inc. as announced by the company itself.

Zabala will work hand in hand with his father Felix “Tutico” Zabala, who is the president of the Miami-based promoter and has worked in boxing for years.

The appointment is in honor of the family tradition, which began with legendary promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala in 1964 until his passing in 2021. Thus, the family has continued the legacy by doing great work at various scales on behalf of the sport they have always loved.

“I couldn’t be prouder to bring my son to serve as vice president, he has grown up in the business and is well respected in the boxing world, this is his time, he is ready for the task, the third generation will bring in new ideas and inject the youth and energy needed to take the company to another level, he will be overseeing the day to day operations,” said the new vice president of the company.

The WBA congratulates Zabala and All Star Boxing and wishes that his work continues for the benefit of boxing and the activity around the world.



