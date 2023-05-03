Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Main Event Press Conference

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Main Event Press Conference

DAZN Boxing 12 hours ago Boxing Videos



May 3, 2023 — Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder mian press conference live from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder: First Fight Week Face Off 🇲🇽🔥

The countdown to Saturday night is on! Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder come face to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved