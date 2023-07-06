Stanionis-Ortiz postponed once again  – World Boxing Association

The bout between Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. was postponed once again due to health problems suffered by the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title challenger.

Ortiz Jr. has been suffering from Covid-19 related sequelae in recent times and although it is not known if this time the cause is the same, it was reported by journalist Dan Rafael that Ortiz suffered a fainting spell and had to be hospitalized.

This is the third time this fight has been postponed for different reasons. However, the event will go ahead with Floyd Schofield as the headliner and the event will also include the featherweight world title fight between Marlen Esparza and Gabriela Alaniz.

The WBA wishes a speedy recovery to Vergil Ortiz Jr, one of boxing’s top young fighters and a hard worker.



