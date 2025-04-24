Squirrels’ Lou DiBella, after boxing fling, reconnected with first love, baseball

In seeking one job, Lou DiBella found another.

That twist of fate led DiBella to where he is today, the managing general partner

of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, headed to a new stadium next season, CarMax

Park. The franchise he oversees, currently a Double-A affiliate, is contractually

connected to Richmond for the coming 30 years.

DiBella watched the Flying Squirrels play Chesapeake on Wednesday at The

Diamond and during an interview motioned to the crowd of 8,277.

“They did it. They got us a ballpark,” DiBella said of the Richmond fans.

DiBella, however, was the central figure in the 15-year process to replace The

Diamond, and his position of advocacy for a baseball organization in Virginia’s

capital came about largely because George Steinbrenner told DiBella “no”

decades ago.

Off to HBO, boxing



DiBella, 64, made his money and national reputation in boxing rather than

baseball. That’s not the way he planned.

DiBella was 28 and five years into a job with a New York law firm after graduating

from Tufts University and Harvard Law School. He looked into working as general

counsel for the New York Yankees, and their famed owner, Steinbrenner. DiBella

went through a series of interviews with Yankees officials, and the final meeting,

with Steinbrenner, was scheduled.

“I was supposed to go in Friday. I took the day off from the law firm I was working

at,” DiBella said. “The phone rings at my apartment, literally five minutes before

I’m leaving to go to the Bronx.”

Steinbrenner’s secretary called to tell DiBella that another candidate would be

filling the position.

“She felt terrible,” DiBella said of the secretary. “She knew I was all in on the job.”

She asked DiBella if he liked boxing. Responded DiBella:

“Why are you asking? I love boxing.”

The man who was getting the job with the Yankees also had been offered the

position of chief lawyer for HBO Sports, and that vacancy interested DiBella.

“I had a suit on anyway. I had my résumé in my pocket anyway. I went to the

HBO building on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue. I snuck past the security

guards,” DiBella said.

He got the job. DiBella evolved into HBO’s vice president in charge of

programming from 1989 to 2000 and brought a popular boxing component to the viewing platform.

DiBella eventually began promoting boxing matches.

“My first love in sports was not boxing, it was baseball,” said DiBella, who grew

up in Brooklyn and still resides primarily in the New York area. “My first hero in

sports was, arguably, (Muhammad) Ali. But it was Ali simultaneously with

Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays and Tom Seaver.

“I never went to a boxing match until I was in my teens. I’ve been going to

baseball games since I was 5 years old.”

Ownership ambition



DiBella, a lifelong New York Mets fan, played baseball, recalling that he could hit,

but he was a substandard fielder. He thought about some sort of career in sports,

with baseball preferable. Then came the law career, pursuit of the job with the

New York Yankees, HBO and boxing.

“I did two things when I started making real money. I paid off my ridiculously

astronomical student loans. I had almost $200,000 in student loans,” DiBella

said. “The second thing I did was I bought season tickets to the Mets, because I

just loved baseball.”

At that point, he first considered ownership of a baseball team. DiBella invested

in the Altoona Curve, a Double-A franchise in the Eastern League. In exchange

for funds contributed, DiBella wanted to be involved in operations decisions, a

way of learning the business.

In 2005, a group led by DiBella purchased the Norwich Navigators Double-A

franchise in the Eastern League for about $9 million. It was a struggling setup in

Connecticut, with inhospitable spring weather and an unfriendly stadium location.

“I thought I could make it work, but the (stadium) was in the middle of industrial

park. It was never going to work there,” said DiBella, who was inducted to the

International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020. “We bled money. Like we lost half-a-

million to a million a year for five years.

“I had never lost money in my life like that, ever, and it was other people’s money,

and I was feeling (uncomfortable) about that. So I wasn’t even taking a salary. I

ran the team for five years, and I didn’t make a dollar.

“But, you live and you learn, you know?”

Richmond-bound



Some Eastern League owners wanted DiBella to sell the team, which drew

poorly.

The Richmond market opened, with the Triple-A Braves of the International

League leaving town after the 2008 season for Gwinnett County, Georgia,

because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond. No other Triple-A franchises in the

IL were interested – or able, because of lease agreements at their stadiums — in

moving to The Diamond.

A few Eastern League franchises desired relocation to, essentially, a Triple-A

market with a good baseball history. By a close owners’ vote, DiBella’s franchise

was designated as the one on the move, with the strong possibility he would sell

to a Richmond-based ownership group. That $15 million deal, very close to

completion, dissolved because of the purchasers’ lack of funds.

DiBella remained in charge. He brought the franchise to Richmond on Sept. 23,

2009, and invested about $2 million in upgrades at The Diamond.

“No one expected an immediate turnaround. No one,” DiBella said.

‘Driving’ toward Triple-A?

The Flying Squirrels have been among Double-A’s attendance leaders since their

start in 2010. The value of a Double-A franchise ranges from $20 to $50 million.

Richmond, because of its Triple-A demographics and baseball tradition and new

ballpark under construction, would be worth significantly more than that, according to a veteran industry source. A Richmond return to Triple-A, sensibly with the Washington Nationals, will be in play with CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels since their inception have been the Double-A affiliate of the

San Francisco Giants. Major League Baseball determines which minor league

teams partner with which MLB organizations. The Giants could want to stay in

Richmond, and the Nats could want in, which would initiate an interesting MLB

discussion involving geography, the Giants deserving to get time at CarMax Park

after dealing with The Diamond for 15 years, and the shuffle in the minor leagues

that would need to be executed with a city going from Double-A to Triple-A.

Washington’s Triple-A affiliate is in Rochester, New York.

The Richmond franchise’s emergence coincided with the blooming of Scott’s

Addition, the adjacent neighborhood now loaded with residential and nightlife

options. The Diamond District, a $2.4 billion, 67-acre redevelopment project, is

scheduled to surround CarMax Park, the $130 million ballpark rising just to the

south of The Diamond on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

“I want to be driving the growth of this part of the city from the get-go,” said

DiBella, who has roughly 30 partners in the franchise ownership group.

DiBella sees Richmond less hesitant to change than it was a decade ago, counts

the cranes around the city as a way to gauge advancement and senses an

energized wave of young professionals taking root in the area.

“I’ve grown to love this town,” DiBella said. “Now I’m here every other week,

pretty much, and that’s never been the case. This year, I’ll probably spend 100

days, 80 days, here. I’ve never done that before.

“But it’s really easy to do because in 15 years, I’ve made a lot of friends here.”



