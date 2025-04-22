Ryan Garcia and “Rollie” Romero Set to Clash for WBA Welterweight Title – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championship Committee, has greenlit a high-stakes welterweight title fight between Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rollie” Romero, scheduled to take place on May 2 in New York City.

In a resolution issued Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the WBA Committee also named Jaron “Boots” Ennis as the organization’s Super Champion at 147 pounds. The decision followed an in-depth evaluation of Ennis’s performances, including multiple defenses of his IBF title and a pristine professional record of 35-0 with 30 knockouts.

With the new designation comes responsibility: Ennis is now mandated to defend his Super Championship against Shakhram Giyasov — the division’s official mandatory challenger. Notably, Giyasov previously stepped aside to allow a unification bout between Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis, despite being next in line for a title shot. Per WBA rules, Ennis must face Giyasov within 120 days of his April 12 victory over Stanionis.

Furthermore, the winner of Ennis vs. Giyasov will be required to face the winner of Garcia vs. Romero.

According to WBA Rule C.17: “In exceptional circumstances, the Championships Committee and the President may designate a Champion as a Super Champion; and may establish criteria for a Super Championship. The Committee and President may determine conditions and requirements of defenses and retention of such title.”

Acting within its regulatory authority, the WBA has elevated Ennis to Super Champion status, while Garcia and Romero will battle for the vacant WBA World Welterweight Championship — adding even more heat to an already explosive 147-pound division.