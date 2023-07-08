Home / Boxing Videos / AJ KOs Whyte! #Shorts #JoshuaWhyte 2

AJ KOs Whyte! #Shorts #JoshuaWhyte 2

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Anthony Joshua talks us through his knockout of Dillian Whyte in their first meeting in the pro ranks!

#Shorts #Knockout #JoshuaWhyte2

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Full Fight | Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas! Ortiz Remains Perfect! ((FREE))

Aug. 14th, 2021 – The Star, Frisco, TX – #ortizkavaliauskas Shop Golden Boy https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj #Goldenboypromotions …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved