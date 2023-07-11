Home / Boxing Videos / "I AM A PRETTY BOY!" | Amusing Oleksandr Usyk Warns He's Already In The Mind Of Daniel Dubois 🧠

"I AM A PRETTY BOY!" | Amusing Oleksandr Usyk Warns He's Already In The Mind Of Daniel Dubois 🧠

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his clash with Daniel Dubois on August 26th live on TNT Sports Box Office.

