"I AM A PRETTY BOY!" | Amusing Oleksandr Usyk Warns He's Already In The Mind Of Daniel Dubois 🧠





Unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of his clash with Daniel Dubois on August 26th live on TNT Sports Box Office.

#UsykDubois #oleksandrusyk #danieldubois

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact