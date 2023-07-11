Foster and Macayo ready for war  – World Boxing Association

William Foster III and Fradimil Macayo are ready for their Wednesday bout for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecentro super featherweight championship in Plant City, Florida.

Both boxers have good records and experience that has brought them to this opportunity. The bout will be the main event of the “Wednesday Night Fights” card, which will be broadcast on Proboxtv.

Foster is a technical and fast boxer who debuted in 2015 and has earned every opportunity based on good performances and victories against good quality opponents. The 29-year-old fighter is coming into his first pro title fight and feels it is time for him to take a major leap in his career.

Macayo is a southpaw with a good amateur boxing career, especially in his junior days. The Venezuelan came to the United States after a period in Colombia and Mexico and now he is ready for his debut in this country under the guidance of Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, with whom he has been working in Las Vegas.

Foster is undefeated in 15 fights with 9 knockouts. Macayo has a record of 16 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.



