Home / Boxing Videos / Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Leeds Launch Press Conference

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Leeds Launch Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s the first leg of our press tour as Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington face off in Leeds ahead of October 7’s WBA World Featherweight Title showdown! Eddie Hearn hosts our first press conference of the day in The Leeds Warrior’s own back yard…

#WoodWarrington #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Relive Anthony Joshua's Knockout Vs Dillian Whyte 💥

With the rematch fast approaching, take a trip down memory lane to 12 December 2015 …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved