Home / Boxing Videos / Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Nottingham Launch Press Conference

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington: Nottingham Launch Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 39 mins ago Boxing Videos



Part two of the Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington press tour as we head to The Champion’s hometown of Nottingham. Eddie Hearn hosts the second press conference as we open up the promotion for October 7’s World Title clash!

#WoodWarrington #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

The Biggest Fight of the Year | Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

We take a deep dive into the fight that is being dubbed the ‘biggest fight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved