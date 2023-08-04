A Look Back At Spence vs. Crawford | The PBC Podcast

This week on The PBC Podcast, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal take a deep dive into last weekend’s epic Pay-Per-View card, featuring a tremendous performance from Terence “Bud” Crawford, who stopped Errol Spence Jr. to become the Undisputed Welterweight World Champion. Plus, a breakdown of all the PPV fights on the card and a look ahead to potential opponents for Crawford.
For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast
00:00 – Intro
00:50 – The Week In Review
18:39 – Toe to Toe: Five Potential Opponents for Terence Crawford
