WBA calls for Baumgardner-Choi negotiations – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) issued an official statement on Friday, ordering the bout between undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner and reigning champion Hyun Mi Choi. 

The pioneering body gave the teams of both fighters 30 days to reach an agreement on the bout that should have taken place earlier this year. 

Choi’s injury prevented her from stepping into the ring when she was due to face Baumgardner, who was the official challenger. For that reason, the American was given the chance to fight for the vacant title against Elehm Mekhaled last February.

Now that Choi is recovered from her injury, she must face Baumgardner and the winner will keep the title as stipulated by WBA rules. In case they cannot reach an agreement within the given period of time, the WBA may call for an auction.



