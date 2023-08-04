Cameron-Taylor 2 will be on November 25 in Dublin  – World Boxing Association

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor will have an immediate rematch on November 25 at ma 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The fight was confirmed on Wednesday and will put two of today’s top female fighters face to face once again.

On May 20, Cameron defeated Taylor in one of the best fights of the year. The showdown was full of action and exchanges and in the end the 140-pound champion kept all the titles in her possession and broke Taylor’s undefeated record.

Cameron had defeated Jessica McCaskill in November 2022 to become undisputed champion of the division, which was reason enough for Taylor to move up in weight to challenge her.

Katie is coming off the only loss of her career and wants revenge this time around. It should be noted that the Irishwoman was going to face Amanda Serrano in May, but an injury of her opponent forced her to look for a new opponent and that’s when she decided to take Cameron’s challenge. Now, she seeks this rematch with the intention of proving that she is still the best in the world.

Cameron is undefeated in 18 fights, with 8 knockouts, while Taylor has 22 wins, 1 setback and 6 knockouts.



