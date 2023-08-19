Home / Boxing Videos / Before The Bell: Yafai vs Frank (Featuring Bowen/Sulaimaan/Ali/Khan)

Before The Bell: Yafai vs Frank (Featuring Bowen/Sulaimaan/Ali/Khan)

We’re live from Birmingham with four preliminary fights on the Yafai vs Frank Before The Bell section of the undercard:

1) Muhammad Ali vs Francisco Rodriguez
2) Sahil Khan vs Sean Jackson
3) Aaron Bowen vs Wilmer Baron
4) Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Micel Gonxhe

