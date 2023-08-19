Before The Bell: Yafai vs Frank (Featuring Bowen/Sulaimaan/Ali/Khan)





We’re live from Birmingham with four preliminary fights on the Yafai vs Frank Before The Bell section of the undercard:

1) Muhammad Ali vs Francisco Rodriguez

2) Sahil Khan vs Sean Jackson

3) Aaron Bowen vs Wilmer Baron

4) Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Micel Gonxhe

#FrankYafai #Boxing