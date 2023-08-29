Johan Gonzalez wins by way of knockout in Florida – World Boxing Association

The Venezuelan boxer, Johan ¨Manotas¨ Gonzalez started his career in the United States in style. Last Friday he won by knockout in the fifth round against the Argentinean Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-10-1).

Manotas (33-2 / 33 KO) starred the first bout of the main card, in an eight round super welterweight bout, which took place at the White Sands Events Center, Plant City, Florida.

Gonzalez at 32, started the fight trying at all times to have the initiative, dominating the center of the ring, tucking his opponent with strong exchanges and especially in the soft areas, a key factor of victory.

The Caribbean showed the aggressiveness and hunger for victory that characterizes him, against a complicated Argentine, who had outstanding attacks but could not resist a more mature and more experienced version of the Venezuelan.

After this important victory for Yohan’s aspirations in North America, he expressed his gratitude through his official Instagram account: ¨First of all, thank God for the victory, to the people who trusted me, now it’s time to learn more in the house of the fundamentals of Team Salas¨.

Born in Carabobo, Venezuela, he faced his second fight of this 2023, after defeating his compatriot Juan Carlos Prada (39-20-1) earlier this year in his homeland by knockout.



