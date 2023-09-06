"Today Is A Proud Day!" – Eddie Hearn Helps Re-Open Lynn ABC





Britain’s oldest amateur boxing club, Lynn Athletic will officially reopen after a rescue package from Matchroom has saved it from permanent closure. Eddie Hearn speaks at the club to help announce the re-opening.

With its doors closed since July, due to Health & Safety concerns, the capital’s famous Lynn AC will be handed back to the local community later this month courtesy of a generous contribution provided by The Matchroom Charitable Foundation.

Renovation is already underway to deliver extensive improvements – including a complete refurbishment, featuring brand new screed flooring – which will mean hundreds of aspiring amateur fighters can once again train and use the gym’s facilities

Lynn AC has been the lifeblood of South London’s booming boxing community since the club was formed in 1892 and was where reigning IBF World Super-Bantamweight Champion Ellie Scotney was introduced to the sport.

Adam Booth, Mickey Cantwell, Danny Williams, Richard Riakporhe, Chris Okoh, Derek Angol, Chris Kongo, Daniel Dubois, Henry Akinwande and Wayne Alexander are other famous British boxing alumni for the club which has survived various crises over the years – including an air raid on the premises during World War II.

Although Lynn AC has been independently funded since its inception in the 19th century, Matchroom is providing an urgent rescue package to ensure future generations can etch their names as part of its fabled history.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn today visited Lynn AC, alongside Scotney and DAZN commentator Mike Costello, to see first-hand how early renovations are shaping up.

