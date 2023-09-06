Mbili defends his WBA International crown against Nicholson on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Christian Mbili will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International super middleweight title against Demond Nicholson this Friday night at the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.

The French fighter of Cameroonian origin has made Canada his home and several of his recent fights have been in the North American country. Mbili comes from a tough fight against Carlos Góngora last March 23, in which he won by unanimous decision after a good fight against the South American.

The 28-year-old fighter is one of the talents looking for a big opportunity in a division full of talent but has been making his way thanks to good performances and convincing victories against good level opponents.

Now his challenger will be Nicholson, an American veteran with an interesting career and who has dyed good fights. He has faced renowned opponents such as Demetrius Andrade or Edgar Berlanga, against whom he lost by unanimous decision.

Mbili is undefeated in 24 fights, 20 of them by knockout. On the other hand, Nicholson has 26 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 22 knockouts.



