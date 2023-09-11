Hernandez vs. Baleta for the Fedelatin title  – World Boxing Association

The countdown begins for the undefeated clash between the Venezuelan, Jonathan Hernandez and Colombian, Alan Baleta for the Fedelatin title of the pioneer organization, next Saturday, September 16.

The 10-round bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the FAB Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, under the organization of OR Promotions.

Jonathan José Hernández, born in Cantaura, Venezuela, will return to the ring for the fifth time in 2023. Earlier this year he defeated Argentinean Marcelo Puebla (5-4) by unanimous decision, in March he defeated Dario Soto (3-3-1) by knockout.

He also defeated his compatriot, Kelvinyer Salazar (18-1-1) by knockout in the fifth round, to take away his undefeated record and win the Fedelatin vacant title. In August, he made his first title defense, beating Argentina’s Marcelo Gabriel Sanchez (8-5-3) by a fourth round knockout.

Hernandez (11-0 / 7 KO), 28, has a knockout power above 60%. Also, in his most recent five fights, he has three wins by knockout and two by unanimous decision.

The native of Barranquilla, Alan Enrique Baleta, will make his third fight of the year, after a draw against his compatriot, Jhan Carlos Ubarnes (7-1-1), in May. He also saw action in the ring in a second round knockout victory over Luis Arrieta (4-3).

The 21-year-old Baleta (7-0-1) accumulates an interesting knockout power above 70%, of his last five victories, he has achieved three knockouts, two of them before the second round and two by unanimous decision.



